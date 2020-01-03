Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Miria Matembe has said that Ugandans have sold their souls to the ruling regime that has in turn reduced then to dogs.

Matembe, who was appearing on NBS tv political talkshow ‘Frontline’ on Thursday night said that she had never seen Ugandans selling their souls like in this current regime, noting that they have become so hungry for money and they are buying them like kabalagala (pancakes).

“Ugandan are bought like Kabalagala on the streets and what is very painful. This practice goes through whether rich or poor. Members of Parliament have been bought off like Kabalagala, yet they get much money but they are so hungry even for the little Shs5,000, so hungry to be bought, so hungry to be traded like sheep,” she said.

Matembe alluded that such a character that the present regime has impacted in Ugandans is very painful because Ugandans’ souls are beyond reconstruction. She added the next President is going to face a great challenge in rebuilding them back people’s souls.

“We (activists) have always mobilised the populace but after we have left they (government) come back and pour money. And what do they do? They eat the little and then afterwards cry, ‘tuyambe..tuyambe’….they are rotting, suffering. I am not going to be so passionate about Ugandans they sold their souls long ago. I want everyone listening to me to know that one of the things destroyed in this country apart from the institutions is people’s souls,” she noted.

She added that Ugandans seem to have nothing left with them, including members of Parliament who are paid to pass whatever the regime even if it affect their constituents.

“I have been in this Uganda serving in different ministries but I had never seen what I see today. Ugandans are like paupers or beggars,” she said.

She added the Ugandans are embedded in fear of brutality they are left with nothing other than doing what the regime likes to save their lives and families.