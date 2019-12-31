As ugandans join the rest of the world to celebrate the new years eve, His eminence the mufti of Uganda sheikh Shaban Ramadhan mubajje has expressed concern over the increasing hatred among the Muslim community in Uganda and the world at large.

Speaking to the converges at Uganda Muslim supreme council Old Kampala during the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhamad (Peace be upon him), Mufti Mubajje revealed that much of the hatred amongst the Muslim community of Uganda has been as a result of the Muslim groups formed by different people for igocentric reasons.

He again appealed to the Muslims to avoid encouraging cliques and instead put Islam fast.

Mubajje also urged Muslims to love one another and learn to accept the mistakes of others as the holy Quran teaches.

Meanwhile the secretary for religious affairs sheikh Murushid Ibrahim Luwemba who accompanied the mufti told Muslims to learn how to filter irims and quotes attered by the sheikhs and imams who abuse leaders from the alters adding that some of the sheikhs are being bought to use the alters to abuse people which he says is against the Islamic teaching.

The secretary for daawa at Uganda Muslim supreme council also former deputy mufti of uganda sheikh Hatwib Mukuluwakika urged Muslims not to follow and take every word from the sheikhs some of whom are less educated.

Mukuluwakika also attacked the Muslim leaders who preach against the celebration of the prophet’s birth called mauledi saying these are the people who don’t understand well the Islamic religion.