Uganda Police has confirmed the deportation of South African legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said, “This to inform the public that the security task force in conjunction with immigration officials today escorted Ms. Mhinga Ntobizodwa Yvonne aka Yvonne Chaka Chaka to Entebbe International Airport where had an immediate flight to South Africa via Kigali,”

Adding, “She was advised along with her promoters to apply for a working visa to perform a working visa for her music performance and avoid the pretense of being an ordinary visitor which cannot enable her to perform in any income generating activities within the country.”

The singer was supposed to perform today 31 December during the Enkuuka concert at Lubiri Mengo.

In July last year while perfoming on a charity concert in Kampala, Chaka Chaka described musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine as the new Nelson Mandela of these days.