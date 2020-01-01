The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mityana Isha Ntumwa has described the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces as the most disciplined institution in Uganda.

He said this today 31st Dec 2019 while addressing more than 600 youths who turned up to be recruited into UPDF at Busimbi sub-county headquarters Mityana district.

“You are aspiring to join the most disciplined institution in the country, if you succeed in joining, you must be disciplined for you to be of value to the country”. He implored.

Ntumwa added that good academic documents and good physical abilities will help the recruits less if their discipline is wanting. He concluded by calling on all institutions in Uganda to emulate the discipline of UPDF in order to transform the country.

On her part, the RDC Mubende Mary Nyakwera Baguma told candidates that they were about to join the force that liberated Uganda . “Whoever has succeeded should count himself/herself blessed”. She further said that although they had been told that the entry into the force was free, the price they had to pay was to meet the set standards.

While addressing the aspiring recruits, Team One leader Brig Gen Emmanuel Kazahura said that, recruitment is healthy for all institutions that last for ages.

The three districts of Mityana, Kasanda and Mubende form the greater Mubende in this recruitment drive.

A total of 78 recruits were taken from the three districts. The team will is now heading to Luwero to handle the districts of Nakaseke,Nakasongola and Luwero.