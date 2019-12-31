The Resident District Commissioner of Kamuli district Hajji Ddumba Moses has urged the youths who are aspiring to join the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) to remain positive if they are not taken on in the ongoing nationwide recruitment into the Force.

“UPDF is a unique institution with positive distinctive character for which it is internationally respected. This does not come out from nothing. One of the reasons for this is the high quality standards set during recruitment,” said Hajji Ddumba, adding that, “those who do not make it through the set standards should understand the process and take it positively despite the inconveniences of being dropped.” He counseled.

The RDC was addressing over 500 candidates from Kamuli, Kaliro and Buyende districts who turned up for recruitment by the UPDF at Kamuli Youth Center.

He told the recruits to prepare their minds for the training which some of them might find to be demanding and informed them to always follow instructions, observe discipline and ensure hygiene. “Carefully execute instructions as issued to you. The military is a place for no mistakes, the home for the disciplined and hygienic people. Note this to avoid surprises,” said Hajji Ddumba.

The Vice Chairman Local Council 5 of Kamuli, Mr. Vincent Galisasana hailed the youths from the three districts for turning up to be recruited into the UPDF. He said offering to serve in the military is one of the best ways one can express his love for his country.

The District Internal Security Officer for Kamuli, Lt Khasifa Cheptoek said the exercise was conducted without hiccups and with ultimate cooperation between the local population, security teams and political leadership. She said the mobilization for the recruitment exercise was well done that resulted in the large numbers that turned up to be recruited.

The recruitment team was supported by the District Internal Security Officers from the three districts, local council leaders at different levels and Gombolola Internal Security Officers who made significant contribution in the screening process of the candidates.