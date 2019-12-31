Six people have been confirmed dead following a road accident in Ntungamo on Monday evening. Other seven survived with serious injuries.

According to Uganda Radio Network (URN),the accident involved a school van, a Toyota Hiace belonging to Glory Primary School in Wakiso District which was heading to Mbarara and a motorcycle which was carrying two people.

Rwizi Region Traffic Officer Justine Opus said the van had tyre burst and rolled several times at Rubanga between Rubaare and Rwentobo towns around 6.30 pm.

The vehicle in the process hit a motorcycle Registration Number UER 363D that was coming from opposite direction carrying two people.

Opus said four of the occupants in the van and the two people who were riding on the motorcycle died on spot.

Other occupants of the omnibus were rushed to Rubaare Health Centre IV for treatment. Some of the victims were children.