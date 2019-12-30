Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the prime minister of Uganda has called for calm and unity in the country ahead of the 2021 elections.

While speaking in Kijuguta Church of Uganda in Kabale Municipality on Sunday afternoon at the thanks giving of Mr. Murenga Christopher, Rugunda said calm and unity was so essential in the fourth coming elections. That elections shouldn’t bring hatred and confusion among Ugandans.

“People should understand that election is selection of leaders, not for bringing acrimony, confusion among the people. So people should peacefully, genuinely, choose their leaders without causing any problems.”

Rugunda advised that Ugandans will exist even after elections, saying there was no need for hatred, confusion and other related problems in the election period.

The premier described Mr. Mulenga as a great statesman who has greatly contributed to the development of Uganda.

“He is an elder statesman who has made a significant contribution to the political and the economic development of Kigezi and indeed the country.”

“He is someone who has been a pillar of unity and development. He has set a great example of how people should behave, how thy should resolve issues, open methods of work”

Mulenga in my view is a shining example of who people should be.” Rugunda was quoted saying.

He wished Ugandans a happy new year 2021.

“For the year 2020, we wish Ugandans a peaceful year, a prosperous year, a year that will make us better economically, materially and otherwise than 2019.” Rugunda said

Mulenga is the Kabale District National Resistance Movement-NRM party treasurer. He is also the Kabale district party chief Whip, the District councilor representing Northern division and a prominent businessman who owns Little Litz gardens and Hoat Loaf bakery.

Mulenga was airlifted in March 2018 on orders of president Museveni to Nakasero Hospital after allegedly injuring himself while in a bathroom.

Speaking on his behalf in church, Mulenga’s wife said they were thanking God for the gift of life.