Mr William Komakech the Resident District Commissioner of Kitgum district has told the over 300 youths who came to join the UPDF that the military is a pillar of the state and it must have ideologically sound personnel who have their country and its Leadership at heart.

“You are either patriotic or you don’t waste our time,”Komakech roared.

The RDC also warned the youths never to despise any job and added that any job if done with commitment will make one prosper that is why when the army announces recruitment you the people must join ready to be committed to serve.

On his part Lt Col Regard Ssejemba the exercise team leader told the candidates that UPDF is a tribe superior to all the tribes mentioned in the constitution because in UPDF all these tribes are represented. It is because of this factor that UPDF is called a national force in character with one language of command. To those who qualified he said; “our identity now is not Acholi by tribe rather Ugandans by nationality because of our job description of defending all the tribes of Uganda”.

A total of 27 recruits were taken from Kitgum center representing districts of Kitgum and Lamwo.

The team will head to to Pader centre to recruit thise from Pader and Agagi districts.