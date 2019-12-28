The newly appointed Minister of State for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations who is also the MP for Rushenyi county Mwesigwa Rukatana has urged youth to avoid discriminating any form of employment as long it transforms their lives and their community if they are to fight the increased cases of unemployment across the Global.

Rukutana in his Christmas message at his home church of St Andrew’s Ruyonza church of Uganda in Rushenyi county admitted that there are increasing cases of unemployment not only in Uganda but also in the other countries but asked unemployed youth to be patient as the country is attracting more investors to increase industries.

He noted that the country has embarked on increasing production and industrialization as form of creating more jobs for Ugandans.

Rukutana cautioned the youth against lamenting over lack of jobs, yet they despise the golden opportunities they have to work.

He encouraged them to use their humble beginnings as a stepping stone to better themselves and take advantage of any opportunity handed to them.

The minster shared his testimony he too has gone through difficult times of selling charcoal in Mukono District while at University and had a transformation.

On the other hand, at St Mathew’s Cathedral Kyamate Ntungamo Municipality, the Bishop South Ankole diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisbiwe said the Christmas festivities should be used to show the kindness and love of Jesus Christ who was born to bring peace, grace, love and light in the World.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe urged Christians to take the word of God serious, be prayerful and have faith in God as the year as they celebrate festivities.

He also asked them to always give tithe and offertories in order to extend the Kingdom of God to his people and be submissive to their leaders.

The woman MP Ntungamo District Beatrice Rwakimaari appealed to general public to avoid spending lavishly rather save for the children who will be going back to school soon.

Rwakimaari assured them that NRM government under president Museveni is able to transform the country through various initiatives asking them to embrace government programs.

At Sacred Heart Catholic parish Ntungamo Municipality, Rev Fr John Baptist Tumusiiime told them to be humble under the guidance of Jesus Christ and always stand in for their neighbor during the moment of happiness and sorrows like what Jesus did for human kind.

Rev Fr Tumusiime also asked to work for peace and grace in families, communities and country at large.

He thanked all Christians who have been contributing generously towards the construction of St Raphael children’s Clinic which is yet to be commissioned early January 2020.

The city business man Beyendeza Edward Bekunda who participated in contributing towards the children’s Clinic implored all believers to pray for peace, unity and work hard for the development of their families.

Twenty children were baptized including Andrew Ashaba the son to Ashaba Alex a freelance journalist based in Fort portal Kabalore District.

At All Saint Church Ntungamo, Rev Dennis Kunywana reminded Christians that Jesus Christ brought peace, incarnation (Okuhindurwa), grace, believing and salvation among others asking people to reflect the real mean of His born.

At Revival Center Cathedral Ntungamo, Pastoress Oliver Katwesigye said that Jesus came in order to be saved from World sins.

At Rujumo church of Uganda in Kajara County, the area MP Hon Timuzigu Micheal Kamugisha hailed the people for the development as far as liberating their families from poverty is concerned but challenged them to shun any form of corruption in the coming year 2020.