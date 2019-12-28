Thousands of recruits turned up for the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment as a country wide exercise kicked off on Friday.

The recruits in Kampala at Kololo ceremonial grounds reported as early as 6am so as not to miss the golden chance.

The exercise was flagged off by the RCC Kampala Faridah Mayanja Mpiima who thanked the recruits for turning up in big numbers whenever UPDF call on them for recruitment. She told them that working with UPDF is offering a service, that if one has come with an intention of looking for a job she or he is in wrong place.

The RCC told them to be disciplined as they begin their professional journey and most especially at the training school.

She wished the recruits the best and asked them to be good servants to their motherland Uganda.

Brig Gen Winston Byaruhanga the head of the Recruitment team of Kampala Extra on his message to the recruits, emphasized discipline and further said this exercise is an annual UPDF event which does not reflect anything political as it maybe stated by some elements in the general public.

The ten days exercise is intended to recruit a total of 4000 recruits from all districts of Uganda as both professional and regular soldiers. Among the professionals invlude Doctors, Nurses, Engineers, Lawyers , Teachers, UACE certificates majoring in science subjects between 18- 30 years of age.

Regular soldiers should have obtained a UCE certificate of 2016, 2017 and 2018 and also between the age of 18-25 years.

The recruits have been tested on physical, health, academics and other requirements.

Other districts covered today included: Kotido, Kaabong, Karenga, Abim, Lyantonde, Rakai, Kyotera

Arua, Madiokollo, Yumbe, Maracha, Adjumani, Moyo, Obongi, Koboko, Hoima, Kikuube, Kagadi, Kibaale and Kakumiro

The teams will proceed with the exercise in other districts until 5th of Jan 2020.