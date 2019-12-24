As expected, former President Museveni’s spokesman Joseph Tamale Mirundi has blamed a Ugandan mafia of poisoning him.

Mirundi has been bedridden for the last couple of weeks and was hospitalized at Kisubi Hospital amidst protests after the patient insisted he did not want a medical facility accessible to “mafia”.

Tamale has made famous a word “mafia”, which he says is a group working behind the lines to undermine President Museveni’s government.

“The most formidable group in government is the mafia gang”, said Tamale.

A visibly frail senior presidential advisor appeared on the show One on One with Tamale Mirundi hosted by Bashir Mbazira. He said he showed up on the show against his family’s advice.

Tamale weighed in the recent reshuffle saying Museveni made changes for strategic political reasons. He said Janat Mukwaya was thrown out of the ministry of Gender, saying her exit is attributed to the labor export companies that she wanted to regulate. He also said Aidah Nantaba and Hajj Abdul Nadduli were sacked for being outspoken against excesses of the government.