As the festive season draws closer, The Presidential initiative on Banana Industrial Development (PIBID) has offered to celebrate this year’s Christmas with disadvantaged groups of people in different parts of Uganda by giving out TOOKE products to the underprivileged and the people in the areas affected by natural calamities such as Buduuda and most recently the people in Bundibugyo in abide to lighten their festive days.

The Presidential initiative on Banana Industrial Development (PIBID) is a pilot project of the Government of Uganda, under the patronage of H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda.

The organization’s underlying theory of change is that rural farmers with access to science –led processing and value addition enterprises will be able to rapidly access profitable market chains that supply local, regional and international markets, resulting in increased household incomes.

The two day initiative which began yesterday will see over 1.5 tons worth of TOOKE products being distributed to the flood and landslide affected areas of Buduuda, Bundibugyo to which lives have been lost and fields of food production have been destroyed.

The Token being handed out includes Instant Tooke porridge flour that will enable the affected people have a rich nourishing porridge that will not require cooking, but only hot water for the preparation. The package also includes TOOKE biscuits which is a healthy banana flour based snack that is rich in energy and essential minerals for the nourishment of our people.

In the same way the initiative will also be sending out packages to different homes of orphanages and prisons in Bushenyi and Wakiso districts and Some of the homes include Kyamuhunga home of orphans in Bushenyi, Bushenyi Prisons, Watoto childrens homes, Katwe home of elderly among others.

Through this activity, they plan to reach close to 20,000 people across the country with the TOOKE products which will be an additional delight to several homes during this Christmas periods.