The newly elected leaders of the Police Exodus savings and credit cooperatives organization (Sacco) on Monday taken over their offices of responsibilities at a function held at SACCO headquarters Naguru.

The joint Chief of Staff AIGP Brig Jack Bakasumba oversaw the function.

In his remarks, AIGP Bakasumba urged the new leadership to serve to the interests of the members of the Police Sacco.

“Be honest, and patriotic because we have put confidence and trust in you.We shall always be there in a case of any strategic guidance so that you serve in the interest and betterment and transformation of the exodus Sacco the police officers have a lot of hopes in you don’t let them down,” he said.

“Always keep the members informed about whatever you are doing because we must change the negative public opinion about the Sacco.”

Senior commissioner of Police Wilson Omoding, the newly elected chairman of the SACCO pledged his total commitment to build and improve the services of the Exodus Sacco.

“We shall do what we can to make sure that this Sacco is moved forward, I will not let you down, we shall always be open for your strategic guidance an ideas on how to develop and take the Sacco ahead,” said Omoding