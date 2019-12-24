In a bid to fulfill its mandate of preserving, promoting and popularizing Uganda’s cultural heritage locally and globally, Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) has made this festive season better for all art lovers with an art exhibition.

Themed The Long Wait, this art exhibition is happening at Nommo gallery and it was officially opened for the public on December 21 till January 20, 2020. Doors are open from 10:00 am till late each day.

Being that Nommo gallery is a one stop center for Art, this exhibition features more exciting works from both Ugandan and foreign artists, with impressive art masterpieces like paintings, batiks (tie and dye), Ceramics. Art prints, photographs and sculptors among others.

Though Nommo gallery has for long been less popular to the general public despite being the country’s National Art gallery, UNCC has renovated it to standards that can attract more artistes and art lovers.

Francis Peter Ojede, the Director of UNCC said that artistes have waited for long to see this place renovated and to hold this big exhibition, but thank God, with help from some stakeholders, they managed to make the place better.

“I would therefore wish to thank our partners without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. I also want to appreciate our artistes who have accepted to give us there works without whose works we wouldn’t be having this exhibition today,” Ojede said.

Ojede said that this exhibition is also aimed at offering a platform to access and appreciate artwork which would otherwise be available only at international exhibitions, and the art showcase will be done by artistes who are still alive and those who passed on; since artistes don’t die.

“This exhibition will offer employment opportunities to artistes, create opportunity for artistes to network, inspire students and upcoming artistes and also offer the public high quality art works at a much reduced price,” he said.

Ojede also advised the general public to use the exhibition to secure many art pieces as they can now that they are in a festive season.

Some of the participating artists include Ismael Kateregga, Shira Damulira, Haji Chilonga, Charles Kamya, Paul Kintu, Ibrahim Muwanga, George Kabonge, and Dennis Lubwama among others.

Just like the National theatre, Nommo gallery is also a component of UNCC, it was founded and established in 1964 by the 1959 UNCC Act of Parliament.