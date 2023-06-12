Boyz II Men, the legendary American R&B group, delivered an unforgettable performance to their fans in Kampala, Uganda, during a sold-out show at Kololo grounds yesterday. The event, hosted and sponsored by dfcu Bank as the official financial partner, MTN, Capital FM, and others, treated attendees to a night of exceptional music and unforgettable moments.

Charles Mudiwa, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, dfcu Bank, expressed his excitement and gratitude to the organizing team for putting together such an outstanding show. As the official finance sponsor, dfcu Bank executed a campaign called ‘Transact and Win,’ which awarded several customers with tickets to the show, allowing them to be part of the enjoyment. The Bank also held several activities at the concert venue, hosting customers and attendees at various hospitality sections.

“Music has an extraordinary ability to transcend boundaries, bring people together, and evoke deep-rooted emotions within us,” stated Mudiwa.

“The Boyz II Men concert provided music enthusiasts in Kampala with the opportunity to indulge in the magic of soulful melodies and timeless harmonies. By supporting such events, dfcu Bank not only enhances the cultural landscape of the community but also strengthens the bond with customers through shared experiences.”

Mudiwa emphasized the importance of creating memorable experiences as a crucial ingredient in building strong and lasting relationships with customers.

“When people have the chance to come together, celebrate, and enjoy moments of pure joy, it fosters a sense of connection and loyalty that goes beyond the realm of finance. It showcases dfcu Bank’s commitment to enriching the lives of its customers beyond their financial needs,” he added.

dfcu Bank remains dedicated to bringing exceptional experiences to its community and recognizes the significance of incorporating cultural and entertainment events into the broader financial landscape.

Boyz II Men, the best-selling R&B group of all time, entertained the crowd with their repertoire of hits. Over their 25-year career, the trio has achieved remarkable success, including nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for outstanding contribution to music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at The Mirage resort and casino in Las Vegas.

The group’s performance included classic hits like “On Bended Knee,” “I’ll Make Love To You,” “Motownphilly,” and a powerful rendition of “End Of The Road,” where roses were distributed to the audience. Boyz II Men, comprising Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, formed over 30 years ago and proved, once again, their unrivaled talent and stage presence.

Boyz II Men took the stage as the second-to-last performers of the night, followed by Sauti Sol, who also captivated the audience, leaving them eager for more. This tour marks the final performances for Sauti Sol as a group after more than 21 years of making music and performing together.

The show also had amazing performances from local artists such as Irene Ntale, Michael Ouma and Kenneth Mugabi.

dfcu Bank remains committed to delivering extraordinary experiences, connecting with its community, and showcasing the transformative power of music and entertainment.