TikTok sensession Charles of the famed ” Asia and Charles” TikTok dual is critically ill according to intimate sources.

Charles is the surviving ‘husband’ to fallen star Asia who passed on a little over a fortnight ago from Mulago National Referral Hospital under unclear circumstances.

As reported by his promoter and manager of SBA Media, Charles was rashed to hospital on Monday after days of deteriorating health following the untimely death of his TikTok partner, Asia.

It’s been reported that at the time of Asia’s death last month, Charles was just recuperating from a strange disease that had even dragged him to the operating table months prior. He is however believed to have been gravely affected by the demise of Asia whose comfort he had publicly enjoyed as a work partner and an intimate one at some level.

There have emerged reports that Charles has in the past couple of days been troubled by the spirit of his fallen partner. The ghost of Asia has reportedly been calling upon him to join its company, causing him sleeplessness and loss of peace.

A source close to the ailing tiktoker intimates that their relative has been visibly troubled these past days, often losing appetite and showing signs of depression.

The two became overnight celebrities after they were unearthed by SB4 media, instantly becoming hits on TikTok and in the country’s already contested comedy industry.

The two were rumoured to have been married in 2021 in a grand ceremony fullness glamour before it was later reveled that it was a sham wedding organised by their promoters.

They would go on to appear on a series of comedy performances across the country, including the biggest comedy stage -Comedy store Uganda hosted by Muhangi.

At the burial of Asia late last month, Charles described the deceased partner as a friend like no other and insisted he would miss her forever because of the memories they shared together.