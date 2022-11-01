Nigeria’s popular musician David Adedeji commonly known as Davido and fiancee Chioma have lost their son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Ifeanyi Adeleke (RIP) who had just turned 3 died as a result of drowning at the family’s residence swimming pool in Banana Island Lagos.

Family and friends had just celebrated his 3rd birthday on 20th and he passed on 31st October.

He was Davido’s only son and we pray God comforts and strengthens the parents as we wait for an official statement from the family.