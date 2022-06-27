The two legendary Kenyan Musicians spiced up the East African Meat Carnival as revellers enjoyed East African delicacies such as goat and rabbit Choma Mutua and Mukimo over the weekend at Uganda Museum.

It was a case of rolling back the years as Jua Cali and Wyre performed hits that brought them to the limelight in Kenya and within East Africa.

The legendary Jua Cali and Wyre came after Ugandan top artists Ykee Benda, Fik Fameica, Irene Ntale, and Winnie Nwagi who graced the event with electrical performances.

Other celebrities that performed were; Radio City’s Deejay JO, DJ Mujo and DJ Cisse, and the latest Renowned DJ & media personality, DJ Suuna Ben.

According to the organizers, the East African Meat Carnival (EAMC) is a quarterly event hosted by The Gardens. This season II which has been in a larger venue and attracted more revellers is a fusion of meats and music from different East African countries: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, with partiers served sizzling, mouth-watering Kenyan Nyama Choma.

Ugandan delicacies were paired with Nile Special beer, as partygoers had fun and enjoyed the afternoon. The event was open to all fun lovers, including young families, entrepreneurs and corporates (organizations/companies), and the East African community resident in and outside Uganda.

Renowned Kenyan Chef Pascal, alongside Chef Kaheru and other chefs, prepared Kenyan delicacies like authentic Goat Nyama Choma, Mutura and Mukimo.

The next East African Meat Carnival (EAMC) is set for Saturday 27th August 2022, with a focus on Rwanda, which is timely following the reopening of the Uganda – Rwanda border after a three-year closure.

Meanwhile, this season II of EAMC was sponsored by various companies which include; Nile Breweries Limited, Stanbic FlexiPay, Coca-Cola, RadioCity 97fm, NTV, KCCA, Uganda Airlines, Hawkseye Lodge Bunyonyi, CedarNet, Sky Reinsurance, Capital One Group (COG) and Tembezi Transporters.