The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has said it’s willing to work with Uganda government to ensure that the country becomes more peaceful.

Speaking during the decoration ceremony of United Nation Eminent Ambassador to Uganda Dr Livingstone Banjagala on Saturday at City Harvest Premises, Lweeza, IAWPA Spokesperson Amb. Dr Emmanuel Nkweke from Nigeria said the appointment of a Peace Ambassador in Uganda is the first of its kind because they want to ensure that the people of Uganda attain peace and justice and to also make sure that poverty index in Uganda goes down.

“We have to be at the frontline to make sure that peace reigns in Africa because without peace we cannot have profitable leadership and equal development however as eminent peace ambassadors we are duty-bound to support Uganda’s government to make sure that there is peace and justice in Uganda at all levels of life,” he said.

Dr Nkweke added that the installation of their office in Uganda is a clear indication that IAWPA is committed to supporting the government of Uganda.

“We want to see that the government of Uganda is in the light of the day as far as peace is concerned. Our office will also support the government to see that it attains its sustainable goals in relation to the UN. Particularly in the areas of peace, justice, health, education.”

He added that their eminent office in Uganda is soon going to draft a charter in relationship with the United Nation’s sustainable goals that will definitely support the Uganda government to achieve possible leadership that will endure all seasons.

“Our goals have been so explained but everybody remembers that peace is not in the hand of only one person but in the hands of everybody that is why we came in and I believe with the presence of our newly appointed Ambassador Dr Livingstone Banjagala we are going to achieve a lot and we pledge to make sure that Uganda is much more peaceful and this is our focal point why we are here. Uganda joined United Nations in 1962, therefore we are here to ensure that the partnership of Uganda and the UN becomes archivable.”

Dr Nkweke added that as the advocate for peace they are also going to ensure that they provide employment opportunities to Ugandans by building partnerships with international organizations.

The newly appointed UN Eminent Peace Ambassador to Uganda Dr Livingstone Banjagala note that the only way to promote peace is to fight poverty.

“We must ensure that we fight poverty because a poor man can do anything, kill, rob, fight because of poverty, therefore our first step is to sensitize people on how to make a living however small it can be. We have trained people on how to make vaseline, and soap and a lot of youth and old people have seen their lives changing.”

Meanwhile, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) is a global non-governmental organization affiliated with the United Nations Global Compact. Its objective is to promote peace and harmony in various local communities across the globe and to ensure that the aims and objectives of the United Nations in the maintenance of global peace are being achieved.

The association is a body of concerned global citizens whose interest is to promote universal peace, justice and inclusive society within the United Nations to ensure that all classes of people in our society are carried along on the schemes, programs and policies of the United Nations.