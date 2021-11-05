Renown media personality Sheilah Gashumba has joined NBS TV.

Gashumba will be co-hosting NBS After5, an evening music show that runs from Monday to Friday.

“Welcome to the Winning Team, Sheilah C Gashumba,” Next Media, a mother company for NBS TV posted on its official social media pages on Friday.

Douglas Lwanga one of the show hosts also welcomed Gashumba saying she had joined a winning team.

“…… and finally ladies and Gentlemen Sheila Gashumba joins the winning team. Welcome to Next Media Sheila Gashumba. #NBSAfter5 so what should be our new name as afta5.”

NBS After5 is hosted by Lwanga, MC Kats, DJ Mercy and DJ Roja. And now Gashumba joins the team.