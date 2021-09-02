The Lwasas are going strong despite his leaked nude video.

Businessman Lwasa’s new wife Angel says she stands strong alongside her husband in his difficult moment of shame.

She confirmed that despite her husband’s nude video that went viral last month trending number one ☝️, their relationship is still standing.

Lwasa has dated a number of Ugandan artists like Desire Luzinda and many sociallites like tv presenter Diana Nabatanzi who featured in one of his latest live scandals and so many others which has kept him on the scandal news scene for some time.

He really seems to have a soft spot for women but lucky enough he has a strong, supportive and very understanding woman alongside him.