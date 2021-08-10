Comedienne Anne Kansiime and her fiancé Sylanta have been keeping the identity of their recently born baby a secret for reasons best known to them.

However, it appears that the wait is finally over.

The revelation of baby Sellasie Ataho’s face can only be attributed to business interests.

Kansiime is depicted on a poster with her husband and kid, cuddled together as one happy family in a new commercial for Mukwano goods.

We might not have been able to see the couple’s bundle of joy for months, if not years, if it hadn’t been for this business reason.