Media personality Sheilah Gashumba, has been known for making controversial confessions in the past, but nothing compares to her most recent one.

She has without doubt been one of the most talked about personalities, thanks to her love escapades with rapper Fik Fameica, Marcus Ali alias God’s Plan, and most recently singer Rickman Manrick, punctuating her love hate relationship with the media.

Sheilah, on the other hand, has stunned the public with her recent loose talk, in which she disclosed that she began having romances when she was 17 years old.

“I have only had three relationships in my life. My first relationship with my first boyfriend lasted for six years. I dated him when I was 17,” Sheilah said.

While many of her social media “in-laws” have described her as a lady who quickly jumps from one man to another in the blink of an eye, Sheilah has stated that she dislikes breakups and that she usually fights for her relationships to the end.

The former NTV Da Beat presenter also delighted her fans by admitting that shortly after her breakup with God’s Plan, she dated a scammer.

She stated that she met a 25-year-old, attractive businessman who turned out to be a con artist and liar.

It all began when he proposed a business concept that she liked, and their professional connection evolved into romance.

On one specific day, she accompanied him to the Pearl of Africa hotel, where God’s Plan was also present with his new girlfriend. However, the man began sending love messages to other girls behind her back, much to her surprise.Sheilah stated that she was still in bed with the gentleman at Pearl of Africa and that she got several messages from her friends stating that God’s Plan had written negatively about her new catch.

According to Sheilah, the scammer was also married and had a wife in the United States, who subsequently threatened her to leave him alone or face the consequences.