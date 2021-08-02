The new Uganda Superstars Musicians Association members have asked Gen Salim Saleh to give them Shs9.4 billion as stimulus package.

The artistes led by the association president Jose Chameleone told the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) Chief that they need the stimulus to cover up for their individual losses registered as a result of the closure of music business due to Covid-19.

“Its our request that this issue is addressed with urgent concern to save the Uganda Music Industry for our members are crucial stakeholders,” said Chameleone, the president of the new association which so far has 26 members.

Among the would be beneficiaries include Chameleone who wants to be given Shs800m, Pallaso Shs821m, David Lutalo Shs420m, Bebe Cool Shs670m, Winnie Nwagi Shs380m and Azawi Shs250m.

The Uganda Superstars Musicians Association was formed in June this year.