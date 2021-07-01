Controversial socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa famously known as Bad Black has revealed that she lost her virginity during her Primary seven vacation.

During an interview on Extra Digest-an entertainment online show, Bad Black said she had just finished her P. 7 final exams when she fell in love with a ‘mukyotala’ teenager who broke her virginity just days into the young relationship.

“Munange it’s a mukyotala who took my virginity. he stays in Kawempe. I don’t remember the exact year but what I know I was in my P. 7 vacation. By P. 7, I was already polished, I was aware of what was going on. I used to watch movies in cinema halls so I knew that a kiss was mouth to mouth. We were both young since he was also in his vacation, “Bad Black said.

“We played the game and now I’m an expert.”

Asked if she is still in contact with the ‘mukyotala’, Bad Black disclosed that recently when she was pregnant for her last born, the former tried to date her again but she turned him down.

” I told him it was impossible. He’s no longer my type. He’s no longer my taste. I told him right now I have taste for men and he was not among those I could fall in love with. He doesn’t have the qualities I want so he doesn’t deserve me. He felt very bad but I had no option. Back then we were so naive and young so he can’t claim me now.”

