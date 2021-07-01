The Kazo district leadership has been forced to apologize to Gen Elly Tumwine after one of their councillors disrespected the newly appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Security.

On Friday 25 June, 2021, Councillor Peterson Ataho who works with Radio 5 allegedly made attacking statements against the person of Gen Tumwine during a radio talk show something which rubbed the senior army officer a wrong way.

Now in 29 June letter to Gen Tumwine, the district leadership headed by LC.5 Chairperson Rev Samuel Mugisha disassociated themselves from what was said against the former Security Minister.

“As the district leadership, we still value your contributions to this country and the sacrifice you have rendered,” the district leadership said.

“The views expressed by the Hon Councillor were his personal views and in no way does it represent council in his private employment. We commit ourselves to continue working with you and we give you all the respect you deserve as Kazo district leadership.”

