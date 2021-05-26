Wedding bells! Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black and fiancée Asha Panda are finally going to walk down the aisle very soon.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bad Black disclosed that they are in final stages of their wedding preparations and the ceremony will not be happening in Uganda but Zanzibar.

“Zanzibar has nice places, it’s an island with nice venues that make memories and love is about such memories, I’ve been to most places around Uganda so I want to go somewhere I’ve not been before, something new,” she said.

Bad Black further made it clear that her wedding will be very private and will not have just anybody, and for that reason, local artistes with their ‘smelly armpits’ will not see their way to her function. Instead she will hire a live band to do the entertainment.

“I don’t need any artistes on my wedding, I cannot have singers smelling their armpits at the wedding. I just need a live band, have you ever seen the whites inviting singers at their weddings? Are we at a birthday party? Let them stay in their lanes,” she said.

Asha Panda proposed to Bad Black a few weeks ago and currently the couple is looking forward to formalise their relationship.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE