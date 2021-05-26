The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine has revealed that they may be forced to impose another lockdown on Ugandans if cases of Covid-19 second wave are not contained.

Appearing on NTV on Wednesday morning, Dr Atwine said the second wave is currently worsening and that the Intensive Care Units at some government hospitals are already full.

“It (lockdown) cannot be ruled out because for us life comes first, if the public has refused to take the measures in place, I think a lockdown is a way to go, some areas must be locked down unless people really get to observing SOPs otherwise we shall get overwhelmed,” said Dr Atwine.

“We are going to get to a level where hospitals must be left to critical patients, right now Entebbe is full, Mulago by yesterday we had 84 and by last evening the number should have increased to 100.”

Dr Atwine further noted that they are soon going to engage with the President after thorough consultations with the experts for guidance on what to do next.

“Two days ago, we got 187 cases in one day so I can authoritatively tell you that the second wave of COVID-19 is here. Our ICUs and HDUs are full, we lost six young people in one week so be alert.”

