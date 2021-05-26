President Yoweri Museveni has finally managed to convince Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga to take up the Vice President job after losing out on the 11th Parliament Speakership bid.

On Monday, Kadaga was miserably trounced by Omoro County legislator Jacob Oulanyah to become the new Speaker of Parliament. Oulanyah had a day before been endorsed by the NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) as the party flag bearer at the expense of the iron lady from Kamuli.

CEC’s move left Kadaga disappointed before revealing that she would run as an independent in the race. Unfortunately, during the voting process, the legislator lost after garnering only 197 votes against Oulanyah’s 310.

And as a way of consoling her, Museveni has decided to offer her the Vice President job.

According to Mulengera news website, the President on Tuesday phone called Kadaga and thanked her for exhibiting high level of maturity after being humiliated in Kololo on Monday.

“My sister I have been through elections and I know how painful it can be losing one. I’m calling to assure you of my full support and solidarity now that the Speakership race is behind us. I still want to work with you because you are one of the very good senior leaders we have,” Museveni allegedly told Kadaga as quoted by the local news website.

Gen Museveni went on to offer his words of “solidarity” with Kadaga who he also assured nobody was going to subject her to any disciplinary procedures within NRM simply because she stood as an independent against a party flag bearer. The President reportedly insisted he wanted to look into the future as opposed to getting stuck into the past which is clearly behind them now.

Having verbally counselled Kadaga for one full hour, Museveni further revealed to the attentively listening Kadaga that the offer for her to become Vice President, replacing Edward Ssekandi after whom she became Speaker 10 years ago, was still very much available on table.

He implied it’s up to her to make up her mind and take it up. In fact, he equally implied to her that her indecisiveness on the matter is the reason he hadn’t yet unveiled his Prime Minister and Vice President even when the Constitutionally-permitted time is clearly running out on him.

