Pastor Mugisha Mondo has finally come clean on allegations that he is the father of singer Juliana Kanyomozi’s son Taj.

Ever since Juliana publicised her son’s pictures as he was celebrating one-year of age, several netizens started insinuating that Mondo might be the boy’s father given their almost similar body features.

But during an interview on NBS TV’s Uncut show on Monday, Mondo said that they are good friends with Juliana but denied being the father to her son, saying that Taj’s father is known but he can’t mention his name.

“People started saying that Taj is my son because he looks so healthy, he has big body features just like me but he isn’t my son. If there is anybody doubting it and willing to take us for DNA tests, I’m available. It’s just that the boy somehow resembled me because of the weight but he’s very handsome when you see his face,” Mondo said.

“That boy is very blessed, if people can start talking about him at his tender age, just imagine when he turns ten years old. I call that boy my spiritual child, so I believe he is going to be my spiritual child and I embrace that,” he added.

