Veteran media personality JK Kazoora has come out to defend the statement he made about Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Kyagulanyi.

A few days ago, Kazoora lashed out at Barbie for blue ticking him on WhatsApp and refusing to pick his call when he was trying to invite her on his Late Nite Chat show which airs on NBS TV.

But during an interview on NBS Uncut on Tuesday, Kazoora said that he was just being creative and sarcastic with in his statement. He added that the issue was he sent a message on a number which Barbie no longer uses, that’s why he never got a response.

“Barbie can never refuse to pick my calls, especially if she sees that it’s JK Kazoora calling, and even if she’s busy, she will definitely call back, even if it’s Bobi Wine, they both can’t fail to pick my calls,” Kazoora said.

The TV star maintained that he has a very good relationship with the Kyagulanyis and that if Bobi Wine becomes the President of Uganda, he is sure that he can name him in his cabinet.

“I have never wronged them in any way. I was just being creative, it was just a simple joke but we are friends, family. we’ve been hustling together and I promoted Bobi Wine a lot when I was still hosting the Jam Agenda,” he disclosed.

The show which brought all this tension was to feature Barbie, Jose Chamelone’s wife Daniella Atim and Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema, but Barbie failed to confirm her attendance.

