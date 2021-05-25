Stand up comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi has hit back at social media in-laws who complain about his wife’s overweight.

Ever since Salvado’s wife Daphine Frankstock gave birth to their third child, she gradually started to grow some motherhood weight and concerned netizens have been advising the comedian to take his wife to the gym to cut the ‘excessive’ weight.

But through his Facebook page on Sunday, the man from Ombokolo said that he loves his wife the way she is and if he wanted a small sized woman, he would have married a skinny one.

“I love this woman with all her weight. If you find her weight a problem, please marry yours and make them sleep in the gym. I love my woman just the way she is Mbu akendeze ko Mschwwwww all you ladies saying she should lose weight, well if I wanted a weightless woman I would have married you,” he said.

Salvado and Daphine got married in 2020 at Mbuya Catholic Church after almost 8 years of cohabiting, the couple is currently blessed with three children.

