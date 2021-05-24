It was 19th April, 2020 when renown media personality Faridah Nakazibwe lashed out at the former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for allowing legislators to allocate Shs10bn to themselves in the name of sensitizing people about the coronavirus pandemic.

It all started when Kadaga tweeted while praising MPs who had passed on Covid-19 advocacy messages in their different languages.

“For a start, the members of parliament have recorded advocacy messages in English and the local language of each MP l hope you have listened to the broadcasts,” read Kadaga’s tweet.

However, this annoyed the NTV news anchor who warned Kadaga never to again come in the public and cry that she was used by so-called mafias after helping fellow legislators to pocket taxpayers’ money for their own desires.

“Tomorrow you will come to us crying nio nio nio nio, how you were used and discarded like a ngabo condom,” Nakazibwe responded to Kadaga’s tweet.

Many of her followers were shocked by Nakazibwe’s response since she is known to be a humble and down to earth woman.

“The public figure you are, a resource to society, you should watch your language, especially when you’re addressing a Speaker of Parliament. “Used Ngabo condom” isn’t something that is commensurate with your job and who you are addressing unless you have an issue with her.” said a one Aron.

Ministry of Health’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona also asked her to respect her professional code of addressing the issue.

“Nakazibwe should remain professional and also observe the minimum broadcasting standards and journalist code of ethics,” said Ainebyoona.

However, these comments just fumed up Nakazibwe and swore not even to dare to host her because she remembers very well what happened to her workmate Patrick Kamara when they gave him questions he should ask her.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE