Singer Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda has shared a message to fellow men who chase after ladies.

Possibly out of experience, Ykee Benda says one can never get enough of ladies.

“Stop chasing girls because you will never have enough of them… time on the other hand you can’t get back…chase your dreams and the girls will come. Everyone likes winners! Goodnight,” he Tweeted on Friday.

Ykee’s post is true to a large extent because following his alleged bitter breakup with his baby mama Julie Batenga, the former Uganda Musician Association (UMA) president has been jumping from one crush to another but nothing has worked out for him.

First it was comedienne Martha Kay and when things failed to workout between them, he starting eyeing former NBS TV’s Sheila Nduhukire, he even promised to visit her parent’s home to make their relationship official if she said yes, however the news anchor wasn’t ready to respond to such cheep drama.

But after love failing him in all angles, the singer went back to concentrate on his music career, and currently he is busy advertising for his forthcoming Kirabo album.

