Celebrated media personality Edwin Katamba aka MC Kats has advised his Ugandans on how to handle people living with HIV/AIDS.

The NBS After5 show co-host pointed out support as a key thing that HIV patients need because having the virus doesn’t mean that someone is cursed or immoral.

“Having HIV is not a sign that someone is immoral or cursed. People living with HIV need our support. So you can shake their hands, show them love and please DON’T STIGMATIZE THEM. #endaids2030ug,” MC Kats said on Wednesday.

In 2019, Kats publicly confessed that he’s living with HIV/AIDS and that he had been with the virus for eight years.

This revelation came at time when the TV star was branded mentally unstable after trying to end his life on several occasions. He was even admitted to Butabika mental hospital where he escaped saying that he wasn’t mad.

“I’m on international medication. Abuse me if you can afford me. If you can afford a hospital in London, go treat your AIDS, Cancer and diabetes in London and call me back. That’s the truth. I have all these things documented and I will put them on social media. I told the white man that you know I’m not mad, treat my HIV and Pneumonia, Yes I am on medication.”

