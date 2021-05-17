Singer Ykee Benda has shared why he has delayed releasing his latest album.

Benda, real name Wycliffe Tugume, has been promising for months to drop his Kirabo album but things have not been happening as planned.

But through his Facebook page on Monday, Benda said that he released his first album when he was still new in the industry but this time round he decided to take time so that he can deliver the best for his fans.

“I take enough of my time to deliver the best album, I want every one of you to like a song from this upcoming work, I’m doing everything in my power to make sure I deliver the best, the last time I released an album I was new in the industry but you guys always gave me a lot of support and love,” he said.

Benda has not been performing so well musically for the past few years and he admitted it recently, saying that he took a break to concentrate more on singer Dre Cali, who he signed under his Mpaka Records Label.

But currently he is so optimistic that this new album will give him a mega comeback as he sets to celebrate five years in the music industry.

“I have matured now musically and I believe I will offer better than last time. To my fans from day one, I can’t let you down, you know… we’re going to make five solid years in the business with a very big album, #KiraboAlbum. Keep an eye on my digital platform for all updates,” he said.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE