Flavia Tumusiime has officially quit her job at NTV – Uganda.

Flavia has been working as a news anchor and show host at the Serena based media house.

Posting on her Facebook page on Monday, the media personality said that after 20 years in television , she decided to challenge herself again with a new path.

“In 2015, I was given an opportunity by Maurice Mugisha to join the newsroom at NTV-Uganda as an anchor and that challenge was accepted with fear and grace. Thank you Aggie Konde who at the time insisted I will do great and didn’t give time to my anxiety. Thank you for the training and the platform that has rebranded me and helped my career adjust to a new vision I have since set for myself,” Flavia stated.

“Thank you to the viewer. YOU have been the reason for a lot of my success and I will never take you for granted. April 2021 was my last month as anchor and host at NTV-Uganda and the start of great changes in both my career (media personality,content creator and business partner) and life as a wife and mother. You will always be part of my life and I don’t intend to hide the next move or actions of my life. For now, mine is gratitude for where I’ve been and who I’ve become and I hope young people will now occupy these spaces we are leaving and that you’ll do great things.”

Flavia has been a television presenter since she was teenager. She started presenting on WBS TV’s teen’s club, a show she did with other teens for four years. Between 2010 and 2012, she presented K-files, another program on WBS TV. Since 2011, she has presented the Guinness football challenge. It has been aired on NTV (Uganda) and ITV & KTN (Kenya). In the same period, she has been a VJ on Channel O.She was also a presenter for Big Brother Africa in 2012.

Flavia joined NTV Uganda as a news anchor on NTV Tonight in 2015. She is a former co-host of a morning show Morning @ NTV which she started early 2018.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE