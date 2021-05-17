Embattled singer Grace Namuwulya aka Grace Khan has fired back at netizens who always criticize her facial looks.

The former Da Nu Eagle’s singer has on several occasions been a victim of social media bullying following her facial looks, and it was even made worse recently when she shared photos wearing too much makeup which looked so terrible on her.

The photos caused a social media uproar as critics threw all sorts of insults at her. Some advised the singer to stop using makeup if she doesn’t know what colour combination looks good on her face.

But through her social media page over the weekend, Grace Khan made it clear that she didn’t join the music industry to become a beauty queen.

“I’m no beauty goddess, I’m just beautiful me and remember if you are confident, you are beautiful. Thank you God for everyone who is actually shouting at me and just to remind you, I didn’t join the music industry to look beautiful,” she said.

The singer further claimed that she joined the industry to impress her grandmother not people who criticise her looks.

“its simply my future for my grandmother… Not you who think you’re so beautiful. Thank you my great fans who like me the way I am, you’re the best. I love being me, not what you want me to be.”

