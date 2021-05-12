Celebrated songstress Juliana Kanyomozi is over the moon after her son Taj turned one year old.

The singer who is currently living abroad ever since she gave birth, shared a beautiful message to celebrate her son’s birthday on Instagram.

“Look who just turned 1. On this day last year at exactly 9:15 am, you came into this world and literally filled our hearts with joy. I love you more than anything in the world. Happy birthday my king Taj,” she said on Wednesday.

In 2020, Juliana took social media by surprise when she posted a picture holding a baby and captioned it with “it’s a boy! Say hello to Taj, we are thrilled. To God be the glory.”

This left many internet users in shock, wondering how she managed to hold her pregnancy a secret till the last hour. However, people were very happy that she was able to receive another bundle of joy after losing her only son Keron Kabugo.

Keron passed on in 2014 after losing a battle to asthma. The little man breathed his last at Agha Khan hospital in Kenya,

