Singer Irene Namatovu Lutaaya disclosed why most celebrity marriages don’t last for long.

Now days it’s becoming a trend for celebrities to marry or get married and then separate before even making a year, with new victims being Daddy Andre with Nina Roz, and Momo19 with Daxx Kartel.

Since Namatovu has managed to keep her marriage with Geoffrey Lutaaya intact for decades now, she revealed during an interview with Spark TV’s Live Wire show that marriage is all about patience because fights are always inevitable in relationships.

She added that marriage is not always a bed of roses because all relationships go through rough patches but the most important thing is to be patient when things are not going on well.

“In marriage, time works out everything. There is a time when things were not going well in my marriage but I was patient and whatever was threatening to break us apart passed. The problem today is that couples rush to split,” she said on Thursday.

A few days back, Daddy Andre disclosed that he tried to be so patient with Nina Roz but she wasn’t with him for love but for free music.

“She wasn’t after love; she came with her own calculations to get music from me just like Angella Katatumba. I blame myself for trusting her that quickly. She even tried to set me up in the media but I was lucky that most bloggers know how much I have sacrificed for Roz,” he said.

