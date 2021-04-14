Singer Moses Ssali popularly known as Bebe Cool has joined a section of Ugandans to demand for answers regarding the health condition of Buganda King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Bebe Cool wondered why the responsible parties are so silent yet the Kabaka looks very sick and frail.

He suggested that he should be taken abroad for proper medical treatment.

“I’m a muganda and a NEW muganda(ataliwankwe) and proud of my culture and tribe. But sincerely speaking what is the Kabaka of Buganda still doing here in Uganda in such a bad health condition as if we don’t see?? AND EVERY ONE IS SILENT. All high profile people when sick are urgently flown to countries that have better medical attention but for Kabakas case,buganda esilise nga ne meya Lukwago buli lwafunamu akasujja swiiiiiii Nairobi,yiyiiiiiiii Katikiro,namwe abakulu mu buganda,kigendelelwa ki Kyo?” the surrender singer noted.

He further asked President Yoweri Museveni to intervene and question the situation surrounding Kabaka’s health.

“Ye mama,why even bring him in public for any function in the presence of media in such a condition??????Kumulabisaaaaa?Kiki? My prayer is to the commander in chief,the president of the Republic of Uganda,please intervene and question the situation that surrounds the King’s health b4 it worsens. Allah save the King of Buganda. ALLAHU-AKBAR.”

