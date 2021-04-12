Singer Fille Mutoni has admitted that she isn’t a kind who likes to support others, especially if it involves posting them on her social media pages.

It all started when an unknown person created a fake Instagram page in Fille’s name (fillemusic official) and this page has been promoting several artists like Recho Ray, Kabako among others.

Not happy with the fake page activities, Fille made it clear that those who know her, know very well that she doesn’t like posting other people’s business and advised her fans to not follow that page.

“So many wrong pages in my name. please don’t follow this page. This is the only @filleofficial page here on Instagram. Those who know me know too well know I don’t even post other people’s business,” she said via her Instagram page on Sunday.

She further thanked her loyal fans for staying with her for all this time despite being so silent and inactive on social media, and promised to make an online return very soon.

Fille has been offline for more than a year now, and according to his ex-lover MC Kats recently, Fille was checked into rehabilitation where she wasn’t allowed to do any interviews or be on social media.

But she poured cold water on Kat’s claims, saying that she’s always not online to avoid getting lost in the social media pandemic.

“I see all your messages asking me to post more, to be more active on social media but it has been a deliberate decision of mine not to get lost in the social media pandemic because I was told it is very very very addictive,” Fille shared.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE