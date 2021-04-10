Worship House Ministries International Church lead preacher Wilson Bugembe has confessed how humbled he felt on meeting with singer Sheebah Karungi.

The singing pastor said that he was surprised how Sheebah has remained so humble in person yet very talented.

And through his Facebook page, he shared photos while standing side by side with Team No Sleep (TNS) diva before giving them an amazing caption.

He said he wants to have a gospel song with Sheebah some day.

“Sheebah, super talented girl yet very humble when you meet her in person. I was humbled meeting you my sister. So humble a soul! And so talented. Now I am demanding from you a gospel song someday my super star.,” he posted on Friday.

It’s evident that both Sheebah and Bugembe were so humbled to meeting each other as ‘Queen Karma’ was the first to shower praise on the pastor, naming him as her favourite man of God.

“My favourite man of god. Second time I’ve met him but I know a genuine man when I meet one. Thank you Pastor Wilson Bugembe for seeing all of us with no judgement whatsoever. Seeing beyond human masks is also a gift from God,” she said.