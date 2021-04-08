A few days ago, Bruno K accused fellow singer Ykee Benda of ‘stealing’ his girlfriend.

Bruno K said he had spent 6 years with his girl before Benda came into the picture to take her away from him.

But during an interview with NBS TV Uncut on Wednesday, Ykee denied the allegations and advised Bruno K to concentrate on his music career instead of making false news.

“That kid needs to start singing, and he needs a story. Let him just come here and we see how to do it,” he said.

Benda added that he saw Bruno K rubbishing him in an interview but he didn’t pay any attention to him because it was just simple gossip.

Bruno K recently said that what hurt him most was that Benda was his good friend and knew about his relationship with the girl in question.

“I found them at Liquid Silk and Ykee showed me bad manners. He wanted to fight me over the same girl. He pushed me and asked me to stay away from his girlfriend, the girl I had been with for six years but Benda stole her in one week,” he said.

“I wanted to beat him because I don’t think he has any energy to match mine, you know he is short and I am taller, but he was very drunk and wasted.”