Veteran media personality Patricko Mujuuka has returned to CBS FM months after resigning from the Buganda owned radio station.

Last year in October, Mujuuka quit his job at CBS radio to concentrate on his political journey. He contested for Nakifuma MP seat in the January 14th polls on an independent ticket. Unfortunately he lost the election to National Unity Platform’s Fred Ssimbwa.

Now, following his loss, the seasoned actor has decided to return to his old job.

“Patricko Mujuuka has returned to CBS FM Emmanduso 89.2 airwaves. He will again serve the subjects of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi. Wait for him every morning on Mukeeze program with fellow presenter Ann Ssebunya. Lets enjoy,” BBS Terefayina, a sister media house to CBS FM posted o its Facebook page on Monday.