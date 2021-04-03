Singer Serena Bata has vowed to take at least a five year break from relationships and concentrate on her music career.

Known for songs like Byamutima, Nsubiza, Yegwe Munange among others, Serena was a few years ago in relationship with socialite Charles Olimu Sipapa. However, they parted ways after the singer accused the socialite who was also her manager of domestic violence and infidelity.

And from that bad experience with Sipapa, Serena said during an interview with a local media channel that she’s not planning to engage in any romantic relationship for now, at least after five years.

“Being in love slowed me musically. I would be very far. I am not dating now and I wont engage with anyone. At least for the next five years because I want to build my career,” she said.

A few days back, also singer Sasha Brighton mentioned that among the things which can kill one’s talent is artiste-manager intimacy.

“If you fail to work on your romantic relationship with your music manager, then even the music is bound to fail. In the end, the talent is buried in the chaos,” she said.

Serena is a living testimony of that statement, however she said that she’s now rebuilding her career again under the management of Abtex Promotions.