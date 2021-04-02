Galaxy FM’s has officially released the full list of nominations for their 7th edition of Zzina Awards.

The nominations were announced on Thursday.

This year’s edition has 17 categories and two special awards: Legend Award ‘Afrigo Band’ and Sports Personality ‘Joshua Cheptegei’. The award gala will happen virtually on April 30, 2021.

Zzina Awards are organised annually with a motive of recognizing and appreciating different local artistes who outshine others in the various music sectors.

Here is the full list of nominations;

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG

– Corona Virus Alert -Bobi Wine+Nubian Li

– Corona Distance(Chapter One)-Bebe Cool ft. Allstars

– Corona -Ykee Benda ft. King Saha, Joanita Kawalya, B2C, Dre Cali, Feffe Bussi, Myco Ouma, Jose Sax

– Corona -SpiceDiana + Fik Fameica

– Money(Sente)-Sama Sojah

– Ndikuwaki-Pallaso

BEST FANS TEAM

– Team Eddy Kenzo

– Sheebaholics

– B2CSoldiers

– Fameicans

– Spice Gadgets

– Panda Gang

BEST LUGAFLOW/RAP SONG

– Bintwala–Mun G

– Kyoyina Omanya(Remix)–Crysto Panda + Sheebah

– Nyabo–Gravity Omuttuju

– Bino Byebiluma Abayaye–Crysto Panda

– Seeka–Recho Rey

– Nothing To Do–Twilight

– Buligita–Fik Fameica

– Romantic–Feffe Bussi

BEST LUGAFLOW/RAP ARTIST

– Gravity Omuttujju

– Fik Fameica

– Recho Rey

– CrystoPanda

– Feffe Bussi

– Navio

– MunG

BEST DANCEHALL SONG

– Balance–Karole Kasita

– Nalinda Dda–Zex Bilangilangi

– Kiggwa Leero–DJ Slick Stuart& DJ Rojaft. Jose Chameleone

– Muyayu–Mudra

– Andele–Daddy Andre ft.Nina Roz

– Tumbiza Sound–Eezzy

– Go Down –Kent andFlosso ft. Fik Fameica, Coco Finger& Vyper Ranking

– Ratata–Zex Bilangilangi

– Sivawo –Vyper Ranking

BEST DANCEHALL ARTIST

– ZexBilangilangi

– KaroleKasita

– Mudra

– Vyper Ranking

– Eezzy

BEST CONTEMPORARY URBAN SONG

– Everything–Winnie Nwagi

– Tugende Mu Church–Daddy Andre

– Ebisooka N’ebisembayo–Dre Cali

– Billboard Kipande–Nina Roz

– Tonelabila–Daddy Andre + Angella Katatumba

– Kikomando–Victor Ruz

– Repeat It–Azawi

– This Is Love–Rema + The Ben

BEST CONTEMPORARY URBAN ARTIST

– Daddy Andre

– Winnie Nwagi

– Dre Cali

– Lydia Jazmine

– Azawi

– Toniks

BEST AFRO BEAT SONG

– Malamu–Pallaso

– Tweyagale–Eddy Kenzo

– Baliwa–Jose Chameleone

– Kwata Esimu–Freeboy + Winnie Nwagi

– Sharp Shooter–Chosen Blood

– Quinamino–Azawi

– Munda Awo–B2C

– Nakyuka–Sheebah

– Ssala Puleesa–King Saha

– Kachumbali-Que

BEST SONG WRITER

– Shena Skies

– Daddy Andre

– Mudra

– Azawi

– Ronnie

– Yese Oman

– Nikolai

BEST COMEDIAN

– Madrat & Chiko

– Bizonto

– Maulana & Reign

– Fun Factory

BEST PRODUCER

– Daddy Andre

– Nessim

– Bomba

– Artin

– T.O.N

– Baur

BEST COLLABORATION

– Turn Up The Vybe–Ykee Benda + A Pass

– Awo–B2C+ David Lutalo

– Kwata Esimu–Freeboy+ Winnie Nwagi

– This Is Love–Rema + The Ben

– Andele–Daddy Andre ft. Nina Roz

– Kyoyina Omanya(Remix)–Crysto Panda + Sheebah

– Empetta–Sheebah + King Saha

– Kiggwa Lelo–DJ Slick Stuart & DJ Roja ft. Jose Chameleone

– Tonelabila–Daddy Andre + Angella Katatumba

– Kokonya–Spice Diana + Harmonize

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

– Sheebah

– Azawi

– Spice Diana

– Nina Roz

– Winnie Nwagi

– KaroleKasita

BEST MALE ARTIST

– CrystoPanda

– Pallaso

– Daddy Andre

– Fik Fameica

– B2C

– John Blaq

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

– Victor Ruz

– Azawi

– ZexBilangilangi

– Dre Cali

– Quex

– Mudra

– CrystoPanda

– Zuli Tums

– Eezzy

SONG OF THE YEAR

– Tweyagalle–Eddy Kenzo

– Munda Awo–B2C

– Tugende MuChurch–Daddy Andre

– Malamu–Pallaso

– Tumbiza Sound–Eezzy

– Kachumbali–Quex

– Muyayu–Mudra

– Kyoyina Omanya(Remix)–Crysto Panda + Sheebah

– Nakyuka–Sheebah

– Repeat It-Azawi

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Eddy Kenzo

– Sheebah

– Pallaso

– Daddy Andre

– Spice Diana

– Fik Fameica

– CrystoPanda

LEGEND

– Afrigo Band

SPORTS PERSONALITY

– Joshua Cheptegei