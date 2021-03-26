From grass to grace; former street kids, Eddy Kenzo and Levixone Lucas have made Uganda proud after winning big at the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs) which happened in Ghana’s capital Accra.

This virtual awards event saw Uganda’s celebrated gospel singer Levixone bagging the Best gospel song of the year.

In this category, the Chikibombe hit maker was battling with other gospel songs which included God Alone (Joe Praize), Worthy to be praised (Prospa Ochimana, Revival (Michael Mahendere, W’asem (Diana Hamilton), Jesus over do (Empress Gifty Osei).

The singer took it on his social media page to celebrate this win as he thanked God for bringing him this far, and dedicated the award to Uganda’s gospel industry.

“Glory glory to Jesus, thanks Global Music Awards Ghana for recognizing Uganda, this win is for the Uganda gospel industry. God is great. Thanks for the vote,” Levixone shared on Thursday.

Eddy Kenzo on the other hand won in the category for Global Male Act of the Year, and in this category he was racing with Mr Leo (Cameroon), Kaumi Eugene (Ghana) Bella Shmurda (Nigeria), and Leezy (Nigeria).