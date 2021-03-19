Big Talent CEO Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has opened up on why he decided to release only 12 songs on his forthcoming album.

Last year, Kenzo released an album dubbed Roots with over 18 songs, but it’s no secret that this album was a total flop for only a few songs made it to local countdowns and popular music playlist.

This however taught Kenzo a lesson and during an interview with a local media channel on Wednesday, the singer noted that he learnt from his previous mistakes and plans to change a few things on his forthcoming music album.

Kenzo pointed out that the reasons why his albums have always failed to be a success is because he used to have a lot of songs on the album, but this time round he plans to release a 12-truck album, to give enough space for each song to receive airplay.

“I have been putting a lot of songs on an album and so some of these songs go unnoticed. Now I only want to release 12 songs so that I get 12 massive hits. Previously I had over 20-30 songs on an album and people only consumed about five,” he said.

The Tweyagale hit maker said that he has hopes that his next album will be as big as Maddox Sematimba’s Namagembe album which was extremely successful.

“I want all the songs on my album to get equal airplay something that last happened on Maddox’s Namagembe albums where all the songs were hits.”

Kenzo further promised to unveil the official launch of his new album in due time.