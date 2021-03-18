Just a few days in the business, singer Sheebah Karungi has started seeing success in her new boat cruise business venture.

On Wednesday, the songstress unveiled her Queen Karma Cruise for all partiers who enjoy water cruises and by the looks of things, this business is showing all signs of success.

According to Sheebah on her social media page, she got overwhelmed with messages and business offers from fans after sharing pictures of Queen Karma Cruise, to an extent of failing to reply each and everyone.

“Thank you all my well wishers for the calls, sweet messages, comments, business offers and mostly good prayers. Can’t pick or reply to everyone right now but I truly appreciate the love,” she said on Wednesday.

She added that those who want to book on Queen Karma Cruise should reach out to her through Red Events.

“Don’t hesitate to call or DM Red Events and book yourself a convenient, affordable, smooth, safe and fun cruise,” she noted.

Sheebah is one of the few musicians who have invested heavily in other businesses aside from music, and some of her business include, Holic pads, Red Terrace events, among others.